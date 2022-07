Robe is Dedicated to 2CELLOS

The incredible 2CELLOS duo of Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser is currently playing their “Dedicated” world tour – billed as their ‘final’ as 2CELLOS, the format in which they shot to fame and prominence in 2011 with lighting designed by their long-term LD, Crt Birsa. Crt has worked with the band since 2014 and wanted […]